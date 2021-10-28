S.Korean Def Min holds talks with US Navy chief

According to the Defence Ministry, talks between Suh and Secretary Del Toro came as Seoul and Washington seek to ensure their defence readiness, following a recent series of North Korean missile launches, and advance joint efforts to resume dialogue with Pyongyang, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Seoul, Oct 28 (IANS) South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook held talks with the visiting US Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro here on Thursday during which they discussed security on the Korean Peninsula, the bilateral alliance and other issues.

During the meeting, Del Toro expressed expectation that the U.S. and South Korea will closely work together to ensure stability and prosperity in Northeast Asia and maintain the international order in the Indo-Pacific region, the Ministry said.

The Secretary also voiced hope that close cooperation between the Navies and Marine Corps of the two countries will help further develop the alliance.

Suh used the meeting to congratulate Del Toro on his inauguration in August and again express Seoul's appreciation for Washington's support for its mission earlier this year to evacuate nearly 400 Afghan co-workers and family members to South Korea.

Del Toro was in Seoul as part of his first overseas trip since he took office.

The trip includes visits to Japan and other parts of the Indo-Pacific region.

