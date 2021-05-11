S.Korean intel chief leaves for Tokyo to meet Japanese, US counterparts

Park Ji-won, director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), will reportedly hold a trilateral meeting in Tokyo with US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Hiroaki Takizawa, director of Japan's cabinet intelligence, reports Xinhua news agency.

Seoul, May 11 (IANS) Park Ji-won, South Korea's intelligence agency chief, left for Tokyo on Tuesday to meet his Japanese and US counterparts.

It is being reported that the officials will discuss situations in Northeast Asia and the new US policy towards North Korea.

The administration of US President Joe Biden recently announced that it had completed the review of its North Korean policy.

Separately, Park will meet Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

In November last year, Park visited Japan to meet Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and deliver South Korean President Moon Jae-in's intention to improve the bilateral relations.

The Seoul-Tokyo ties have been frosty for the past years over historical issues, such as the forced labour and the sex slavery during the 1910-45 Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula.

