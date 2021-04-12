S.Korean PM in Iran for bilateral talks

Seoul, April 12 (IANS) South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has arrived in for talks on a range of issues concerning bilateral ties.

This is the first trip to Iran by a South Korean Prime Minister in 44 years.

During his three-day visit, Chung will meet with President Hassan Rouhani, First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and former Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani to discuss issues of mutual interest, reports Xinhua news agency.