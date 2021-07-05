S.Korean President's approval rating falls: Poll

The negative assessment on Moon's conduct of state affairs added 1.5 percentage points to 58.1 per cent, according to the Realmeter survey.

Seoul, July 5 (IANS) South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating fell 1.6 percentage points over the week to 38.0 per cent, a new poll revealed on Monday.

Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party lost 0.1 percentage point from a week earlier to 29.6 per cent last week, reports Xinhua news agency.

The main conservative opposition People Power Party garnered 37.7 per cent of approval score last week, down 0.3 percentage points from the previous week.

The minor centre-right People's Party gained 6.7 per cent of support last week, trailed by the minor centre-left Open Democratic Party with 5.9 per cent and the minor progressive Justice Party with 3.2 per cent, respectively.

The result was based on a survey of 2,518 voters conducted from June 28 to July 2.

It had plus and minus 2.0 percentage points in margin of error with a 95 per cent confidence level.

