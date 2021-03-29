S.Korean President's approval rating rises

The negative assessment on Moon's conduct of state affairs was up 0.3 percentage points to 62.5 per cent last week, Xinhua news agency quoted the Realmeter survey as saying.

Seoul, March 29 (IANS) South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rose 0.3 percentage points over the week to 34.4 per cent last week, a poll revealed on Monday.

Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party added 0.2 percentage points from a week earlier to 28.3 per cent last week.

The main conservative opposition People Power Party garnered 39.0 per cent of approval score last week, up 3.5 percentage points from the previous week.

The minor centre-right People's Party gained 8.3 percentage of support, followed by the minor centre-left Open Democratic Party with 5.8 per cent and the minor progressive Justice Party with 3.6 per cent, respectively.

The results were based on a survey of 2,516 voters conducted from March 22 to 26.

It had plus and minus 2.0 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-per cent confidence level.

--IANS

ksk/