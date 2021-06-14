S.Korean President's approval rating rises: Poll

The negative assessment on Moon's conduct of state affairs fell 0.3 percentage points to 57.6 per cent, according to the Realmeter survey.

Seoul, June 14 (IANS) South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rose 0.2 percentage points over the week to 38.5 per cent, a new poll revealed on Monday.

Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party slipped 0.5 percentage points from a week earlier to 29.2 per cent last week, reports Xinhua news agency.

The main conservative opposition People Power Party garnered 39.1 per cent of support last week, up 1.1 percentage points from the previous week.

The minor centre-right People's Party gained 6.7 per cent of approval score, followed by the minor centre-left Open Democratic Party with 6.0 per cent and the minor progressive Justice Party with 3.9 per cent each.

The results were based on a poll of 2,512 voters conducted from June 7-11.

It had plus and minus 2.0 percentage points in margin of error with a 95 per cent confidence level.

--IANS

ksk/