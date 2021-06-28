S.Korean President's approval rating steady at 39.6%

The negative assessment on Moon's conduct of state affairs inched down 0.1 percentage point to 56.6 per cent last week, according to the Realmeter survey.

Seoul, June 28 (IANS) South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating remained steady at 39.6 per cent last week compared to the previous week, a new poll revealed on Monday.

Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party added 0.3 percentage points to 29.7 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

The main conservative opposition People Power Party garnered 38.0 per cent of approval score last week, down 1.7 percentage points from the previous week.

The minor centre-right People's Party won 7.1 per cent of support, trailed by the minor centre-left Open Democratic Party with 6.6 per cent and the minor progressive Justice Party with 4.3 per cent each.

The result was based on a survey of 2,153 voters conducted from June 21-25.

It had plus and minus 2.0 percentage points in margin of error with a 95 per cent confidence level.

