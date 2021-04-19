S.Korean Prez to join US-hosted climate summit

Seoul, April 19 (IANS) South Korean President Moon Jae-in will participate in a multi-lateral meeting on climate change this week to be hosted by his American counterpart Joe Biden, the government in Seoul confirmed on Monday.

Moon will join the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, slated for Thursday and Friday, along with dozens of other heads of state, Yonhap news Agency quoted presidential palace spokesperson Park Kyung-mee as saying in a statement.