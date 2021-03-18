S.Korean, US defence chiefs reaffirm denuclearization

South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook met visiting US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin here on Wednesday, who arrived here earlier in the day following his trip to Japan with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, reports Xinhua news agency.

Seoul, March 18 (IANS) During their first-ever in person meeting, South Korean and US defence chiefs have reaffirmed the common goal of the Korean Peninsula's complete denuclearization, according to officials here.

Suh and Austin reaffirmed the South Korea-US common goal of the peninsula's complete denuclearization and the permanent peace settlement, Seoul's Defence Ministry said in a statement.

They also reaffirmed the conditions-based transfer of the wartime operational control of South Korean forces from the US, to which Seoul and Washington agreed in 2006.

South Korea's wartime command was handed over to the US forces after the 1950-53 Korean War broke out.

South Korea won back its peacetime operational control in 1994.

Meanwhile, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held talks with Blinken to discuss the issues of mutual concern, such as the South Korea-US relations, the Peninsula issues, and other regional and global issues.

Chung and Blinken made an in-depth discussion on ways to cooperate between the two countries for substantive progress in the complete denuclearization of and the lasting peace settlement on the peninsula, according to the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

The diplomats agreed to continue consultations in order to hold a summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Joe Biden as early as possible.

The US officials are scheduled to hold a so-called "two plus two" meeting with their South Korean counterparts on Thursday.

--IANS

ksk/