S.Korea's Covid caseload reaches 92,471

The daily caseload stayed above 400 for two straight days, remaining above 300 since mid-February, reports Xinhua nes agency.

Seoul, March 7 (IANS) South Korea reported 416 new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 92,471, health authorities said here on Sunday.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since November 8, 2020, owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 127 were Seoul residents and 169 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Seventeen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 7,177.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,634.

The total fatality rate stood at 1.77 per cent.

A total of 307 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 83,220.

The total recovery rate was 90.00 per cent.

The country tested more than 6.84 million people, among whom 6,684,259 tested negative for the virus and 66,396 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on February 26, the country has administered the first shot of Covid-19 vaccines to a total of 314,656 people.

