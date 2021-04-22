S.Korea's nuke envoy speaks to US counterpart

Noh Kyu-duk, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, spoke with Sung Kim, acting US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, reports Xinhua news agency.

Seoul, April 22 (IANS) South Korea's top nuclear envoy held phone talks with his US counterpart on Thursday over the Korean Peninsula issues, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said.

During the dialogue, Noh and Kim assessed the close cooperation and coordination between Seoul and Washington, which have been underway in the process of the US policy review over North Korea currently in its final stage.

They exchanged views on how to cooperate between the two sides for a progress in the complete denuclearisation of and the permanent peace settlement on the Korean Peninsula.

Noh and Kim agreed to continue close consultations at every level for a successful summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his US counterpart Joe Biden scheduled for late May.

