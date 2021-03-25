Skullcandy launches new earbuds with ANC for Rs 10,990

The new earbuds will be available for Rs 10,999 in True Black. One can pre-order the product at Skullcandy.in from Thursday onwards.

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Expanding its immersive audio equipment category in the country, US-based audio equipment major Skullcandy on Thursday launched its new true wireless earbuds 'Indy ANC' with active noise-cancelling technology in the Indian market.

"When it came to Indy ANC we listened, giving our most popular line the upgrades that customers have been wanting. We stand behind building quality products for every experience. Indy ANC do just that," Amlan Bhattacharjya, CEO, Brand Eyes, the distributor of Skullcandy in India, said in a statement.

The earbuds use Skullcandy active noise-cancelling technology with customisable personal sound via the Skullcandy app for a truly unique listening experience tailored to each user.

According to the company, the enhanced fit of Indy ANC, as well as ambient listening mode, provides more comfort and convenience with the ability to use each bud solo, giving the user full control.

With up to 19 hours of total battery life with ANC on, IPX4 Sweat and Water Resistance, Lag-Free Connection, and a wireless charging case, Indy ANC aims to combine the best features of the previous Indy earbuds to create the pinnacle true wireless experience.

