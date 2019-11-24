Sky is limit for SC, anybody can ask for anything: Supreme Court while hearing plea on Maha govt formation

New Delhi [India], Nov 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Sunday while hearing the NCP-Sena-Congress joint plea against BJP-led government formation in Maharashtra remarked that the "sky is the limit for Supreme Court" and "anybody can ask for anything in Court".

The remark was made by Justice NV Ramana when senior Counsel Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the BJP, questioned the plea filed by Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena.

"In this court, the sky is the limit, anybody can ask for anything. Any person can ask to make him the Prime Minister," observed Justice NV Ramana.The Bench consisting Justice Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna, asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce relevant documents including Maharashtra Governor's letter inviting BJP to form the government and letter of support of MLAs by 10 am tomorrow.Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi while arguing on behalf of BJP in Supreme Court appealed the court not to pass an order to fix the date for the floor test in Maharashtra Assembly and asserted that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has committed no "illegality"."There is no need for the court to pass order today. There was no illegality in the Governor's decision. The court should not pass an order to fix the date of the floor test. The three parties here have no fundamental rights," said Rohatgi."There are some things that are with the President which are not even open to judicial intervention," he argued.At a time when deliberations among Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on the formation of a non-BJP government in the state had seemingly reached the final stage, the BJP formed the government in a surprise development on Saturday morning when Devendra Fadnavis took oath for the second consecutive term as the state Chief Minister, with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his Deputy Chief Minister.The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) late on Saturday moved 44 MLAs to the Renaissance Hotel here on Saturday. The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)