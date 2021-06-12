SL further extends nationwide travel curb

Army Commander and Head of the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of Covid-19, General Shavendra Silva told Xinhua news agency that following a meeting held between the coronavirus task force and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the latter had instructed to extend the travel restriction and lift it on June 21 at 4 a.m.

Colombo, June 12 (IANS) Sri Lankan authorities have announced that the ongoing nationwide travel restriction would be further extended till June 21 in order to prevent further spread of Covid-19 amid a third wave of the pandemic.

The travel restriction was initially expected to be lifted on June 14.

However, Silva said that all factories including apparel factories, major construction projects, essential services, economic centres, those involved in agricultural projects, and organic fertilizer manufacturers will be allowed to operate even during the restrictions.

Sri Lanka is presently in the midst of the third wave and within the past two months alone, over 100,000 new infections have been reported as the highly infectious new Delta and Alpha variants were detected in several areas.

With the aim to bring down the infection rate, the government said it is planning to vaccinate at least 70 per cent of its population by August or September this year.

The country's overall infection tally and death toll currently stood at 216,134 and 2,011, respectively.

