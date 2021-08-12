SL mulls improving labour protection for domestic workers

Colombo, Aug 12 (IANS) Sri Lanka's Minister of Labour Nimal Siripala De Silva has proposed amendments to local laws that would increase protections for domestic workers and make them eligible for pension schemes, local media reported on Thursday.

De Silva was quoted in the Daily FT as saying that "relevant amendments to the bills to establish a wage board for domestic workers and to grant membership of the Employees Provident Fund and Employees Trust Fund to those domestic workers will be submitted to the Cabinet soon", reports Xinhua news agency.