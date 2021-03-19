SL PM to undertake state visit to B'desh

Colombo, March 19 (IANS) Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will undertake a state visit to Bangladesh from Friday to Saturday, on an invitation by his counterpart Sheikh Hasina, according to an official statement.

The PM's office said the visit will coincide with the celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh, reports Xinhua news agency.