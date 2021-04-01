SL receives batch of China's Sinopharm vax

Colombo, April 1 (IANS) Sri Lanka has received a batch of China's Sinopharm vaccines against Covid-19 as part of a donation by the Beijing government to the island nation.
The vaccines arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport on Wednesday where it was officially handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by China's Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong, reports Xinhua news agency.
Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga were present at the occasion.
An official certificate signing ceremony took place between the Chinese Ambassador and State Minister of Pharmaceutical Production, Supply and Regulation Channa Jayasumana, after which the vaccines were handed over to President Rajapaksa.
Sri Lanka is presently in the midst of a mass scale vaccination program as it began inoculating all those above 30 in the urban Western Province from mid-February, after frontline and health workers were administered the AstraZeneca jabs.
--IANS
ksk/