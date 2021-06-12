SL reports highest daily Covid deaths

Colombo, June 12 (IANS) Sri Lanka has reported the highest single-day Covid-19 fatalities, taking the overall death toll to 2,011, according to the Health Ministry.

On Friday, the Health Minister reported 101 new fatalities, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, a total of 216,134 confirmed cases have been reported in the country to date, with over 2,600 new patients detected in the past 24 hours.