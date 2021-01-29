SL to begin Covid vaccination for frontline workers

Colombo, Jan 29 (IANS) Sri Lankan health authorities will on Friday begin the inoculation of 250,000 frontline health workers against the novel coronavirus after Covid-19 vaccines donated by India arrived in the island nation, the President's Media Division said in a statement.

The statement said that upon their arrival at Sri Lanka's Bandaranaike International Airport on Thursday, the 500,000 Covishield vaccines donated by India were handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay, reports Xinhua news agency.