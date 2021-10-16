SL to restart ETA service for travellers at airport

Colombo, Oct 16 (IANS) The Sri Lankan government has announced that it has decided to restart the on-arrival Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) service at its airports for fully vaccinated international travellers.

In a statement on Friday, Immigration and Emigration Department Controller General Sarath Rupasiri said the issuance of on-arrival ETA would facilitate tourists who were unable to obtain an online ETA due to time constraints in arranging their journey to Sri Lanka, reports Xinhua news agency.