Slain Rajasthan jail warden among R-Day medal recipient

Swami's name is among the 52 recipients approved by President Ram Nath Kovind for the conferment of Correctional Service Medals on prison personnel on the occasion of Republic Day this year.

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Rajasthan jail warden Sukhdas Swami, who was killed in 2019, has been named as the lone recipient of the Correctional Service Medal for Gallantry posthumously.

Of the three categories of the Correctional Service Medals on prison personnel, Swami will be conferred Correctional Service Medal for Gallantry posthumously, 13 recipients will be awarded President's Correctional Service Medals for Distinguished Service and 39 will receive Correctional Service Medal for Meritorious Service.

Swami was killed on April 29, 2019. His family members alleged that the jail staff in connivance with the accused were shielding them. Following the allegation, the entire staff of Khuiyan police station in Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan were sent to the police lines in May 2019.

The President's Correctional Service Medals for Distinguished Service will be conferred to 12 jail officials -- from Kerala (2), Madhya Pradesh (3), Odisha (3), Uttar Pradesh (2) and Delhi (2).

A total of 39 jail officials have been selected by the President for the Correctional Service Medal for Meritorious Service.

--IANS

rak/pgh