Slain terrorist involved in civilian killing in Kashmir identified (2nd Ld)

Srinagar, Oct 15 (IANS) A terrorist, said to be involved in the recent killing of a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir, was shot dead in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Wahibug area of Pulwama district on Friday, officials said.

Sheikh was involved in the killing of Mohammad Shafi Dar, 45, a resident of SD Colony Batmaloo near his residence in Srinagar on October 2.

Arms and ammunition, including one AK rifle, were recovered from the slain terrorist.

"The slain terrorist has been identified as Shahid Basir Sheikh from Srinagar. He was involved in the recent killing of a civilian on October 2. One AK 47 rifle was used in the killing," the police tweeted quoting IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

Earlier, the firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists there.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

