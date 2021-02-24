Slain terrorists refused to surrender: J&K Police (2nd Lead)

The police said that based on a specific input generated by Anantnag police regarding the presence of terrorists in the Shalgul forest area in Srigufwara, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police and the army.

Srinagar, Feb 24 (IANS) Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at the Shalgul forest area in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday, officials said.

As the presence of terrorists was ascertained during the search operation, they were given an opportunity to surrender. However, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, two unidentified terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the encounter site. The identification and affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained.

"In case any family claims the slain terrorists to be their kith or kin, they can come forward for their identification at PCR Kashmir," the police said.

The police also said that arms and ammunition, including two AK rifles and other incriminating materials, were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

The police have registered a case and investigations are underway.

"People are requested to cooperate with the police till the area is completely sanitised and cleared of of all explosive materials, if any," the police said.

--IANS

ai/arm