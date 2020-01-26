Slay with your R-Day look

<br>Green Anavila saree and kurta set<br>If you are a saree person, this green saree by designer Anavila Misra you can wear at the Republic Day celebration at your office or R-Day get together. Pair it with golden blouse to add the glamour quotient to it.

But if saree is not your thing, choose this green kurta set by Anavila, paired with pink dupatta.

This light blue kurta, paired with white trousers and royal blue, embroidered Nehru jacket by veteran designer Anita Dongre is the best bit for men. Pair with with white loafers and you are good to go.

White ensemble by Antar AgniKurta with Nehru jacket by Anita Dongre 
Whites can never go wrong, no matter what occasion it is. These white ensembles by Antar Agni are recommended if you want to look simple yet classy. Drape saree by Global Desi
This navy blue saree by Global Desi is for those you like to avoid fuss and go comfortable. Wear it like a pant and go free. It has pockets too! Wear with kolhapuri chappals and chunky earrings. Green silk saree by Payal Khandwala
This elegant silk green colour saree with dash of blue is a perfect R-Day outfit. Pair it with white, full-sleeve blouse and complete the look with a neat, back bun.