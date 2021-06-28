Slaying the blob hair look

Be it mid length hair or blobs, short hairstyles are trending. Many of our favourite Bollywood actresses have also been flaunting fuss-free and on-the-go hair style.
If you are also thinking to get a cute and hassle-free short hairdo, take cues from these divas that are rocking the look.
Anushka Sharma
Sharing a few selfies on her Instagram account, Anushka revealed her new look in shoulder-length blobs.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka has been a trendsetter when it comes to her hairstyle. The actress is currently flaunting a shoulder-length blob hair style with soft waves
Deepika Padukone
Deepika never shies away from experimenting with her looks. The actress slays in this cool blob haircut
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt looks cute in this chic hairdo with beachy waves
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena has been donning the 'blob hair look' for quite some time and has been acing it
