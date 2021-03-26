Sleaze CD case: Bengaluru police registers FIR against Ramesh Jarakiholi

The woman, who claims to be a victim of sexual exploitation by former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarakiholi, lodged her complaint through her legal counsel K. N. Jagadish in the Cubbon park police station, where the first complaint in this regard was filed by social activist Dinseh Kallenahalli on March 2.

Bengaluru, March 26 (IANS) Acting swiftly in a politically sensitive case, the Karnataka police registered a complaint and submitted the First Information Report (FIR) against former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarakiholi to the local court on Friday afternoon.

In the FIR, the complainant in Kannada alleges that she was sexually exploited twice on the pretext of offering her a government job by the former minister. She also alleged that she feared for her family and her life by the accused.

Though, Kallenhalli, within four days of lodging a complaint with the police, backed out and withdrew his complaint through his legal counsel.

After the complaint was withdrawn, Karnataka had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Bengaluru's Additional Police Commissioner (West), Soumendhu Mukherjee.

Meanwhile, reacting to the woman releasing a third clip and filing a complaint, Karnataka Home minister, Basvaraj Bommai said that the SIT would do its job impartially and promptly.

"The case is in public glare. Let anyone lodge a complaint in this regard, the SIT will take it seriously and act promptly. With regard to security, I stand by what I said on the floor of the House, both the complainant and her family will be provided with adequate security. We will give protection," he said.

