Sleaze CD case: Jarkiholi discharged from hospital, advised home isolation

Jarkiholi declined to speak to reporters waiting outside the hospital as he was suffering from Covid. The doctors said that he was advised to self-quarantine at home for two weeks.

Belagavi (Karnataka), April 7 (IANS) Former Karnataka Minister and 'Sleaze CD' case accused Ramesh Jarkiholi was on Wednesday discharged from the Gokak taluk government hospital, where he had been admitted for treatment of Covid-19.

He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night after he complained about breathing problems, and treated in the ICU.

Jarkiholi was forced to quit as minister on March 3 after a video clip showing him in a compromising position with a 25-year-old woman was aired on local news channels on March 2.

He has skipped two sessions with the Special Investigation Team, citing health issues, while the 25-year-old woman and her legal team alleged that Jarkiholi was skipping the inquiry to evade arrest. They have also alleged that the SIT was helping Jarkiholi to the maximum possible extent.

Two SIT members had visited the hospital on Tuesday and gathered information about his health condition and treatment given from the doctors attending on him.

