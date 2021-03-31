Sleaze CD case: Will destroy you first, woman's lawyer tells BJP

Bengaluru, March 31 (IANS) The legal counsel of the woman involved in the 'Sleaze CD case' on Wednesday hit out at Karnataka Revenue Minister R. Ashoka and Police Inspector Puneet Kumar for allegedly trying to malign him, warning that he was "ready to get destroyed but only after destroying them".

In his 55-minute long Facebook Live, expletive-filled tirade in Kannada, Jagadesh K.N. Mahadev said that his battle against the BJP began in 2011, when he first filed a case against Ashoka's brother-in-law, when Ashoka was Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister.

"Ashoka's brother in law tried to encroach upon prime land that was allotted to poor blind students. I was an activist then. When I raised this issue, it was through Puneet that Ashoka booked cases against me though he was not the complainant, but BJP corporator, Ashwath Narayana Gowda, was. Not one case but 13 cases were filed against me. I studied law only for this, fought all these cases and have been acquitted in all these cases.... none can call me rowdy-sheeter including the police," he said.

Mahadev added that "he was ready to get destroyed but not before destroying these corrupt BJP leaders".

"Due to these cases, I lost my family. My wife left me and my son has left me. It was Puneet who was responsible for my destruction. He was guided by then Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ravikante Gowda. I am fighting to destroy you (Puneet), I am already destroyed. You have properties in Mandya, Mahalakshmi Layout and other places. All the documents I am having... I have been tracking you (those who destroyed me) all I have gathered all documents. I will not leave you. I did not want to raise this through this medium. I am ready to die. Are you? Are you ready to face legal action?" he said.

"I am clean-handed. My grandfather (Dodda Veeraiah) was a rich man and he has left me this property and it is no less than Rs 100 crore value. They have damaged my 10 years of life, I spent in jail, when Karnataka CM Yediyurappa was in jail. That is why I am against BJP and my fight will continue against this party," he said.

Jagadesh said that he took the sleaze CD case to expose "hollowness" of the ruling BJP.

