Sleaze CD case: Woman releases 5th video clip, seeks cover to file statement

Bengaluru, March 28 (IANS) The woman, who had been claiming that she was the victim of former Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi's sexual harassment, released a fifth video clip on Saturday, stating that she has lost confidence in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter and hence would like to depose before a judge to expose Jarkiholi.

The woman also sought support from Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, Ramesh Kumar and D.K. Shivakumar, besides Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

In the 1.46-minute video clip released from an undisclosed location, the woman alleged that the SIT probe is not moving in the right direction.

"The probe should have revolved around a victim, (me) and the culprit (Jarkiholi). But instead of questioning either me or him, the SIT has been beating around the bush. Now, they are after my parents who are not aware of anything in connection with this case."

She added that her parents press conference is a case in point of how much Jarkiholi wields his influence.

"All this while, they were not seen. I was not able to speak to them. To my surprise, after I releasing my fourth video clip, my parents came and filed a statement with SIT and then accused someone (Shivakumar) who is not connected with this case. All this points to one thing, that Jarkiholi is blackmailing my parents and forcing them to issue such statements. I completely disagree with their statements as they are not aware of what I have gone through," she further alleged.

Sleaze CD case came into public domain on March 2 with a few recorded video clips in a CD delivered to News channels in which Jarkiholi is seen in a compromising position with a woman as a result of this he was forced to resign from the Ministerial's post on March 3.

On March 2, a social activist Dinesh Kallahalli on behalf of the woman filed a complaint at the Cubbon Park police station against Jarkiholi after the videos were leaked. Within just four days he then decided to withdraw the complaint. Post this, Karnataka constituted a special investigating team (SIT) to probe into the matter.

On March 13, the woman released her first video clip from an undisclosed location asking to be provided security. Jarkiholi had then filed an FIR against unknown persons claiming that the video was fake and that he was being politically targeted.

On March 25, she released another video clip, this time, she even casts aspersion on SIT, besides seeking support from a few Congress leaders, to fight against Jarkiholi.

The woman has also sent her undersigned two-page complaint though her legal counsel, K. N. Jagadish, who formally submitted the complaint to Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant following which an FIR was registered against Jarkiholi on Friday evening.

--IANS

nbh/sdr