Sleaze CD: Ex-Karnataka minister appears before the SIT

Flanked by lawyers, Jarkiholi reached the SIT interrogation cell in Kadugodi where the police officials interrogated him for more than four hours.

Bengaluru, March 29 (IANS) Beleaguered Karnataka former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Monday appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into alleged Sleaze CD case, in which he was seen in a compromising position.

A source close to him told reporters that he had sought four days time to answer all queries by the SIT.

The Sleaze CD came into the public domain on March 2, after a social activist, Dinesh Kallahalli lodged a complaint with the police, as a result of this, Jarkiholi was forced to quit on March 3 from his Cabinet ministerial berth.

Jarkiholi did not interact with mediapersons prior to post his interrogation, sources close to him told reporters that he was advised by his well-wishers and legal counsellors not to interact with the media till the case reached its final stage.

"Unlike his brothers, Ramesh gets carried away by emotional topics and gets angry very fast. Hence, he has been advised not to speak on anything related with the case," the leader said.

Soon after his interrogation was over, he reportedly decided to go to Belagavi, where he will be closeted with his brothers to chalk out future course of action.

--IANS

nbh/rt