Sleaze CD: My brother shouldn't apply for bail now: KMF chairman Balachandra Jarakiholi

Reacting to reporters, Jarkiholi said that when everything has come out, now is not the right time for him to approach a court to seek bail. "He is the first complainant in this case, let the investigations be completed. He should face this with his chin up, let him not apply for the bail at this juncture," he said.

Bengaluru, March 26 (IANS) Karnataka Milk Federation chairman Balachandra Jarkiholi on Friday suggested that his brother, Ramesh Jarkiholi should not apply for bail at any given point of time.

While Ramesh Jarkiholi told reporters that they knew this would happen long ago. "Now she has played her card, now we will get chance to play ours. Game begins, it will have many twists and turns," he said.

When asked about Congress leader Sivakumar's role, Jarkiholi took everyone by surprise saying that it was not right on his part to speak about his 'one time old friend'. "I know he has gone through lot of hardship to reach this position (KPCC president), he should remain in this post. I want him to see very high positions in the days to come," he said, taking everyone to surprise.

While his attention was drawn to BJP seeking Shivakumar's resignation, the beleaguered leader countered it stating is it? "I do not want to ask his resignation, he is an old friend, I wish him all the best in his future," he said.

--IANS

nbh/ash