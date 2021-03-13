Sleaze CD: Tainted BJP leader files complaint through his aide (Ld)

Interacting with reporters after lodging a complaint with the Sadashivanagar police here, Nagaraju revealed that he (Ramesh) has stated in his complaint that whatever has happened with him last week was a criminal conspiracy against him and his family.

Bengaluru, March 13 (IANS) Close confidante of tainted Karnataka BJP leader, Ramesh Jarakiholi and himself a party leader, M. V. Nagaraju on Saturday said that the former has not mentioned anyone's name in his complaint based on his legal counsel's advice.

Nagaraju added that it was a collective decision of the Jarakiholi family that they did not want the names to be out at this juncture, besides they did not wish to file the complaint any further.

"It was (Karnataka Milk Federation chairman) Balachandra Jarakiholi who suggested to him (Ramesh Jarakiholi) based on multiple legal counsellors' advice. It was also decided not to name anyone at this juncture," he said in response to a question.

He added that they did not want to delay any further in filing complaints in this 'fake CD' episode, which was released last week only to tarnish their family's unblemished image and was done with the intention to ensure that Ramesh resigns from his minister's post ahead of the Karnataka budget session.

According to him, he has come here on behalf of Ramesh (Jarakiholi) to lodge a complaint with the police. "I am not the complainant, it is Ramesh Jarakiholi's complaint. I have come here to register it on his behalf."

He said the complaint was lodged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code -- 120B, 385, 465 and 459.

Meanwhile a police officer stated that IPC section 120B deals with criminal conspiracy while IPC 385 is for extortion and 465 is for forgery. Section 459 of the IPC is invoked in house trespass or house-breaking that causes grievous hurt to any person or attempts to cause death or grievous hurt to any person.

This complaint by Ramesh Jarakiholi assumes significance in the backdrop of the Karnataka government forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional Police Commissioner (West) Soumendhy Mukerjee two days ago.

The SIT was formed after a CD was released to news channels in which Ramesh Jarakiholi was allegedly seen in a compromising position with a woman, which went viral and this cost him his ministerial berth.

Ramesh is one among 17 legislators who defected from the Congress and the JD(S) which brought down the coalition government headed by H. D. Kumaraswamy in 2019 and paved the way for the BJP government headed by B. S. Yediyurappa.

After they got re-elected as BJP candidates from their constituencies in by-elections, the majority of these 17 legislators have been rewarded with ministerial berths in the Yediyurappa cabinet.

