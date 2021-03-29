Sleaze CD: Want our daughter secure from Shivakumar, say woman's parents

Belagavi (Karnataka), March 29 (IANS) Hours after a letter written by the woman in the "Sleaze CD" case went viral, her parents on Monday appealed to Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basvaraj Bommai to secure their daughter from the "clutches" of state Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar to help her to give an accurate statement on the issue.

Addressing the media here, the parents alleged that their daughter is directly under control of Shivakumar's men.

"I have been a resident of Belagavi for 12 years, I have never felt threatened anytime. Whatever statements she is making are completely tutored by the 'CD gang' headed by Shivakumar. She is under their control, therefore, first she should be freed from them first," her father said.

According to him, he has served in the armed forces and was capable of protecting his family. "I filed her kidnap complaint in Belagavi as a resident of this district for 12 years. I was in Khanapur for sometime and then I moved here (Belagavi). In my present address, I have stayed for three years. People know me here," he said.

Answering a question about why he chose to lodge a complaint in Belagavi, he shot back: "What kind of a question is this? What did you (media) expect from me? Do you expect me to file her missing complaint in Kanakapura (Shivakumar's Assembly constituency)? As a father I filed a complaint here, where I stay."

Intervening at this juncture, her brother said that he studied along with her in Bengaluru for some time and he knew Akaksh, with whom his sister fled to Goa, was known to him only 2-3 months ago.

The mother asserted that the family was not "under any pressure" from anyone.

