Sleaze CD: Woman seeks HC monitored probe, fears harm

In the letter, she alleged that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in collusion with Jarkiholi and state government 'may kill her at any place and at any point of time and destroy every piece of evidence regarding commission of offences to safeguard Ramesh Jarkiholi'.

Bengaluru, March 29 (IANS) Appealing for a court monitored committee to probe into the Sleaze CD case involving former Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, the woman on Monday wrote a letter to Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka expressing fears for her life.

The woman, who claims to have been sexually exploited by Jarkiholi since March 2, has written this letter.

The letter assumes significance after Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, D.K. Shivakumar's name formally surfaced two days ago in an audio clip, which the woman also endorsed in her subsequent video clip released.

Her letter also endorsed the Congress party's demand of a High Court monitored investigation into the probe, for which the Congress protested inside the Assembly for three consecutive days after the Home Minister gave his reply on the discussion.

Claiming that she was a rape victim and her life was under threat, she also appealed to the Chief Justice to direct the state government to provide her protection and supervise the investigation.

Alleging that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is colluding with Jarkiholi, the woman said in her three-page letter that her family members had already given a 'false statement' under threat against her.

In her three-page letter typed in English, she has made several serious allegations against Jarkiholi, SIT and the state government as well.

Naming Deputy Superintendent of Police Kattimani, she said that Jarkiholi was using him (Kattimani) to pressurise her parents and was forcing them to issue statements about her kidnapping. "I am staying on my own will, no one has forced me. This is my fight, nobody else can fight this except me. I am fighting to safeguard my womanhood and dignity. Therefore, I request you (CJ) to direct the state government to provide me and my parents required security and supervise investigation," she appealed.

She alleged that Jarkiholi has already used his influence through SIT and caused serious threat to her parents and has forced them using criminal force against her parents to prevent her from appearing before the Magistrate and pursue her complaint.

"He is preventing me from making any statement against him," she said and alleged that Ramesh Jarkiholi is having criminal antecedents and has already started destroying evidence regarding the offences in every possible way.

"Ramesh Jarkiholi may kill me at any place at any point of time and destroy every piece of evidence regarding commission of offences by him. And, the SIT is completely acting to the tunes of Ramesh Jarakiholi and Government of Karnataka is also protecting him. So, far I have not gained any confidence on the SIT or GoK," she said in her letter.

She also claimed that the statements made through her parents that she was kidnapped was baseless and her family had been pressured to make such statements.

She also said she was not kidnapped and she was hiding on her own will as a desire to fight against influential people.

She added that "I have already expressed my serious apprehension about the frequent threats being caused to me and my parents by Ramesh Jarkiholi and his followers through several press meetings. I have also expressed my apprehension that there is a threat to myself and my parents from Ramesh Jarakiholi, who is a highly influential person. And, I have requested the Special Investigation Team seeking protection for myself and my parents."

--IANS

nbh/dpb