Slipper hurled at Chandrababu Naidu's convoy during Amaravati tour

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): A slipper was hurled at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's convoy on Thursday during his visit to Amaravati, where he was to protest against YSRCP government's negligence towards the capital development projects initiated by his government.



The slipper, hurled by someone from the public, hit the side-window of his seat of the bus he was travelling in.

Earlier, some people showed him black flags. Responding to it, Naidu said the protestors were hired by ruling YSR Congress Party.

"I am a former chief minister, the leader of Opposition and chief of a party. Can anyone stage demonstrations like this except the people supported by the YSRCP?" he told ANI.

Naidu is visiting the villages that constitute the Amaravati capital region.

Various development projects have been reportedly stalled in Amaravati after the YSRCP came into power, alleging corruption.

YSRCP has called the capital region development project as a "financial burden" on the state exchequer. (ANI)

