Slovenia: 50 per cent of adults are protected by one dose, 43.9 per cent by two

Ljubljana [Slovania] July 19 (ANI/FENA): At least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine in Slovenia has so far protected 861,872 adults, or 50 percent of the population over the age of 18, while 43.9 percent of adults have received all the necessary doses, he said. Monday new data from the National Institute of Public Health (NIJZ).



In the entire population, including minors, 41 percent of the population was protected with the first dose, and 36.4 percent with all the prescribed doses.

So far, 557,568 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and 166,177 doses of Astra-Zeneca have been used, followed by Moderna with just over 90,000 doses and Johnson & Johnson with 58,000 doses.

The government's goal of vaccinating 60 percent of the population by early summer has not been realized, and the campaign continues to vaccinate as many people as possible by the fall and avoid the danger of a new wave that could cause new coronavirus variants.

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa has announced that from the middle of next month, coronavirus testing will have to be paid for and will no longer be free, as an incentive for those who are hesitant to get vaccinated.

The Slovenian government announced that in the last 24 hours, with a reduced number of tests, 9 new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed, with a share of positive tests of 1.5 percent, and that another 30 patients were in covid hospitals, 10 of them in intensive care units. (ANI/FENA)

