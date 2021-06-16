Slovenia ends state of pandemic

"Today is the last day of the pandemic. The epidemiological situation in Slovenia is favourable, thanks to all those who respected the measures and decided to get vaccinated," the government spokeswoman Maja Bratusa said.

The government will continue to help social welfare institutions, and provide funds for additional employment, and employees will continue to be entitled to bonuses for work in difficult conditions, said Mateja Ribic, state secretary of the Ministry of Labour, Family, Social Affairs and Equal Opportunities, Xinhua reported.

However, the monthly automatic extension of the exercise of rights from public funds ceases, Ribic added.

Civil servants will no longer receive bonuses in the amount of 65 per cent of their paychecks. Those health care and social service workers who work in direct contact with patients will still receive a 30 per cent bonus with their basic salaries.

It is still necessary to provide 10 square meters per person at events without fixed seats, three meters distance between tables and a maximum of 75 per cent occupancy of accommodation.

The government officials recommend that activities take place outdoors, while indoor spaces should be regularly ventilated. Protective masks are still mandatory in enclosed public spaces.

On Sunday, only 24 infections were confirmed in Slovenia, which is the lowest confirmed number of infections since August last year.

A total of 122 people are hospitalized, with 40 of them in intensive care. The seven-day average of daily cases decreased by 15 to 132.

So far, 552,551 Slovenians were fully vaccinated, which accounts for 26.3 percent of the population, according to the National Institute of Public Health.

