"There is gloom in the automobiles hub of Pune, slowdown has led to a large number of factories shutting down in Maharashtra. The state is hit by a grave economic crises, but the government seems obsessed with trying to fix blame," said Singh.

He said that from being No. 1 in investments, Maharashtra has now become No. 1 in farmers' suicides.

Manmohan urged for setting up labour-intensive industries, among other measures, to tackle the economic crises.