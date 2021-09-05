SLSWCA approves 10 industrial investment proposals worth Rs 2171.82 cr in Odisha

Besides, the projects will create many more indirect employment opportunities and will enhance economic activities in different parts of the State.Giving an in-principle nod to the proposals, Chief Secretary Mahapatra directed the IDCO to do a scientific assessment of the real requirement of land and water for the units for optimizing the land use. Concerned departments were also asked to facilitate early grounding of the projects through expeditious clearances and approvals.Presenting details of the investment proposals, Principal Secretary, Industry, Hemant Kumar Sharma said, "The Proposals are mainly from the sectors like cement grinding, ethanol production, food processing, tourism, coal tar and renewable energy".He outlined the financial and technical credibility of the industrial houses that submitted the proposals. MD of the Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL), Bhoopinder Singh Poonia presented project-wise details for discussion."The committee approved the proposals of My Home Industries Private Limited (MHPL) to set up a 3 MTPA Cement Grinding unit in Jajpur district with an investment of Rs 650 crores and employment opportunities for over 750 persons; L N Metallics Limited's for setting up 0.112 MTPA MS Billets, 0.112 MTPA TMT/ Structure/ MS Strip, 0.04 MTPA Ferro Alloys, 0.1 MTPA Sponge Iron, 0.6 MTPA Iron ore Beneficiation, 0.4 MTPA Pellet, 0.112 MTPA MS/GI Pipe and 23 MW CPP in Jharsuguda district with an investment of Rs 205 crores and employment potential for over 571 persons," said Poonia."Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India Limited to set up a Riverine Jetty at Udayabata, Jagatsinghpur with an investment of Rs 150 crores and employment opportunities for over 280 persons," he added.Speaking further he said, that the Chief Secretary also gave nod to the proposal of Mash Bio Fuels Private Limited for setting up a 360 KLPD Ethanol, 120 KLPD Extra Neutral Alcohol(ENA), 10 MW Co-generation Plant along with a bottling unit for ENA with an investment of Rs 258.05 crores. The unit proposed to be set up in the Sonepur district would generate employment opportunities for over 300 persons.The proposals of Vibrant Spirits Private Limited to set up 100 KLPD Ethanol along with 5 MW co-generation plant in Bargarh district with an investment of Rs 100 crores and employment opportunities for over 2,250 persons; VCI Chemical Industries Private Limited to set up a Coal Tar Distillation Plant with a 1,00,000TPA capacity at Kalinganagar in Jajpur with an investment of Rs 210 crores and employment potential for over 157 persons; and Ramco Cements Limited to expand its existing plant with the addition of a cement grinding capacity of 0.9 MTPA at Haridaspur in Jajpur with an investment of Rs 190 crores and employment opportunities for over 60 persons were was also approved in the meeting.The other projects approved by the committee included, A 5-star Hotel by Luxurio Assets Private Limited with an investment of Rs 181.60 crores and employment potential for 224 persons to be set up in Khurdha district, A Hotel-cum-luxury resort by Lalchand Resort Private Limited against an investment of Rs 119.67 crores and employment potential for over 350 persons in Khurdha district and A 4-star hotel by Sailabala Infrastructure Private Limited in the industrial estate of Khurdha district with an investment of Rs 107.50 crores and employment opportunities for over 300 persons. (ANI)