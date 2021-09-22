Small aircraft intercepted from New York restricted flight area as Biden addresses UNGA

Washington [US] September 22 (ANI): A small aircraft on Tuesday (local time) entered the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) area in New York City while the United Nations General Assembly with participation from world leaders had commenced.



A Cessna 182 entered the TFR at approximately 2 pm and the small aircraft was intercepted by an F-16 fighter jet and escorted out of the TFR "without incident," Federal Aviation Administration's North American Aerospace Defense Command said in a statement.

The TFR was in place order for VIP movement in New York from Monday at 4:45 pm until Tuesday at 3:45 pm (local time). The restricted region includes the Hudson River and the East River.

The developments came during the high-level segment of the 76th United Nations General Assembly that began in New York on Tuesday. Top leaders from across the world have converged in New York for UNGA high-level debate.

According to media reports, the incident took place at about the same time that US President Joe Biden who had addressed the UNGA in the morning departed the city after meetings with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Iraqi President Barham Saleh.

The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders are expected to arrive in New York. (ANI)