Small airplane with 9 people on board crashes in Sweden, several killed

Stockholm [Sweden], July 9 (ANI): A small airplane with nine people on board, including the pilot, crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in Orebro on Thursday.



As per China Global Television Network (CGTN), several people were killed in the crash in Orebro, 160 kilometers west of the capital Stockholm.

So far there are no official confirmations on the number of casualties. But according to police sources, "several people were killed." One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, reported CGTN.

Meanwhile, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven expressed his 'deepest sympathy' for the victims and their families.

"It is with great sadness and dismay that I have tonight taken part in the tragic information about the plane crash in Orebro. I am thinking of the victims, their families and loved ones in this very difficult time. I want to express my deepest sympathy for their grief", tweeted Lofven. (ANI)

