Small parties in Bihar to try their luck in Bengal Assembly polls

According to surveys for the West Bengal Assembly elections, it is certain that the main political contest is between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Meanwhile, parties like the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Janata Dal (United), which are quite active in Bihar, have announced they will contest in the Bengal elections.

Patna, March 2 (IANS) Political parties in Bihar will now be seen trying their luck in the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal. The interesting part is that the parties contesting together as allies in Bihar will now be pitted against one another.

Earlier, Jitan Ram Manjhi, the HAM Chief and former Bihar Chief Minister, visited West Bengal. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has announced to support the TMC and held a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

After meeting Banerjee, Tejashwi had issued a statement saying the federal structure and constitutional institutions of the country are constantly being attacked by the Central government. At present, the country stands at a crucial crossroads. The Central Government is always busy in contesting elections in various states with the help of its institutions, and not working for the welfare of the people, the RJD leader added.

Tejashwi said, "The RJD National President Lalu Prasad believes that it is time for the opposition parties to protect the democratic values of the country, commitment to ideology and do politics based on principles."

It is certain that various parties of Bihar will make their presence felt in the West Bengal electoral ground. It is being speculated that these parties are trying to create hurdles and spoil the political chances of the TMC and the BJP.

Lalu Prasad's RJD has already announced its support to the TMC. Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM has also announced to contest on 26 seats in Bengal while the LJP has so far not announced how many seats it will contest.

Sources say that small parties in Bihar do not have much political clout in West Bengal but in some Assembly constituencies in the border areas of Bihar, these parties have a sizeable presence.

