Small transgressions occur at LAC, ITBP gives appropriate response: DG

Speaking after flagging off the fourth phase of a cycle rally of the force at the National Police Memorial here, Arora said that the ITBP is a border guarding force and it has been mandated to maintain the integrity of the border.

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sanjay Arora, said on Monday that small transgressions occur at the India-China border and the force gives appropriate response to them.

"ITBP has better preparation and capabilities to handle these challenges. Last year too, the force handled the situation in an apt manner," Arora said.

When asked about the around 100 soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) who had reportedly transgressed into the Indian territory in Barahoti In Uttarakhand on August 30, Arora, without clarifying the incident, said that the force is taking appropriate action whenever required.

However, the officials in the force said that since the border has not been well defined or demarcated at many places along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), sometimes PLA troopers come into the Indian territory and they normally go back when the ITBP reminds them by displaying messages that they have entered into the Indian territory.

The ITBP DG on Monday flagged off the ITBP cycle rally covering a total distance of 2,700 km from Gogra (Ladakh) to Kevadia (Gujarat) to participate in the National Unity Day Parade on October 31.

On August 30 this year, over 100 Chinese soldiers riding horses reportedly transgressed into the Indian territory in Barahoti up to 5 km inside through the Tunjun-La pass and also damaged some road infrastructure before the Indian Army and ITBP personnel arrived on the spot.

This transgression was reported to the ITBP by the locals who saw the PLA troopers in the Indian territory.

Barahoti is a border village near the India-China border which continues to be undemarcated, and the plains remain a demilitarised zone patrolled by ITBP personnel who do not carry firearms.

