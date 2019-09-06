Smart Cities Mission Technology Showcase program held in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 6 (India): With an aim to bring forward the best technologies in four focus areas, Smart Cities Mission Technology Showcase program was held in Pune.

This program was hosted by Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. in partnership with Invest India and the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India according to a press release issued on Friday.

The official statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that the aim of the event held on 30th August 2019 was to bring forward the best technologies in four focus areas: Traffic management, transport and mobility, pollution management Water, sanitation and solid waste management Safety, surveillance and security, Social (health, education, and citizen engagement)."The solutions in the above focus sectors will help solve some of the pressing issues faced by Indian smart cities today. The showcase was a first step towards bringing the innovation ecosystem and smart cities closer to contributing towards the development of smart cities" the statement further added.Twelve smart city CEOs from Maharashtra and Gujarat along with various knowledge partners were present at the event. A total of nine start-ups got an opportunity to present their technologies, and interact with the various stakeholders present there.The start-ups and national science and technology research labs presented their solutions to smart city CEOs during small round table discussions wherein each CEO along with knowledge partners interacted with start-ups and research labs to understand their solutions better and identify possible synergies.Smart city CEOs expressed intent to work with the start-ups and further materialise pathways to deploy these solutions in their respective smart cities."To take the initiative forward, Invest India along with Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will organize similar technology showcases in other zones of India as well." (ANI)