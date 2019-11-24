Smart class to begin in secondary schools in Uttarakhand, says CM Rawat

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday announced to start smart classes in all 1200 secondary schools to cater better education to students in Uttarakhand.

Speaking at a religious event in Ukhimath, Singh said, "In the coming time, smart classes will be started in all 1200 secondary schools of the state so that the learning of the children can be conducted in a systematic manner."The Chief Minister inaugurated the virtual classroom project which will benefit 500 state-run schools of the state last week.He also said that his government is going to launch a scheme to tour 254 board toppers across the country."A scheme -- 'Desh Jano Yojana' is being started for the top 25 students in the board examinations under which they will be given a tour of the country," he said.He also announced to connect Gondar, Chillaun and Toshi through road and ensure clean drinking water to every household in Guptkashi and Ukhimath by 2022.Rawat also said that the government is going to launch a scheme to develop the areas bordering Nepal and China in the state.He also warned the government officials against indulging in corrupt practices, adding that strict action would be taken against the violators. (ANI)