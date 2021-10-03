Smart restrictions to replace lockdowns in Iran: Raisi

Raisi, who was talking in the Meeting of National Headquarters of Administrating Covid-19, called for the coordination of the Health Ministry and the Education Ministry to vaccinate students over the age of 12, reports Xinhua news agency..

Tehran, Oct 3 (IANS) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that smart restrictions will gradually replace lockdowns imposed across the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The lack of attention to hygiene in the fight against the coronavirus is very dangerous, and health regulations should still be strictly observed," he said.

The President added that it was wrong to think that a vaccine would create absolute safety for people.

As of Sunday morning, Iran has reported a total of 5,611,700 Covid-19 cases, with 120,880 fatalities.

The infection and fatality cases in Iran showed a downward trend over the past week.

--IANS

ksk/