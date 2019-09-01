Smartphone batteries get a facelift in 5G era

The aim to produce long-lasting smartphones has already sent various industry stakeholders in a huddle, owing to the fact that people are streaming more, gaming more and chatting even more.

The consumers are spending more time on games such as PUBG and Fortnite, listening to music on apps such as Gaana, Spotify, YouTube Music and streaming videos on Amazon Prime, Netflix and other OTT platforms.

As users spend more time on their smartphones, it is no wonder that batteries have come to the spotlight.

According to Manish Rawat, Analyst, Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, with the increase in affordability, availability and accessibility, more consumers are latching on to smartphones, and spending more time online.

Nearly 87 per cent of the smartphone buyers in India 'factor-in' the battery life and battery capacity as a key spec while purchasing their next smartphone.

In addition to higher battery capacities, smartphone brands are also looking at introducing innovations in battery charging.

Whether it be dash charging or Quick Charge, VOOC or SuperVOOC, the focus is on ensuring swiftly revitalizing the battery juice, in as short a time as possible.

"For smartphone flagships, such battery charging technologies act as differentiators to attract consumers," said Rawat.

The race is on among all the stakeholders to find a battery that can let users enjoy smartphone time without worrying about the charge.

The Li-ion technology is currently the best performing technology for energy storage based on batteries. Li-ion batteries are used in small electronics (smartphones, laptops) and are also the best options for electric cars.

Researchers from AMBER, the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Advanced Materials and BioEngineering, at Trinity College Dublin, have announced the development of a new material called "MXenes", an ink-based nanomaterial which offers the potential to improve battery life.

The discovery could mean that the average phone battery life, roughly 10 hours of talk time, could increase to 30-40 hours.

Researchers from the University of Alberta recently developed a new battery technology that could provide 10 times more charge capacity compared to the lithium-ion power packs.

This battery technology utilizes silicon nanoparticles as an electrode for the lithium-ion batteries. Silicon is abundant, and the substance only costs around a third of the price of high-purity graphite, which sells for more than $10,000 per metric ton.

According to Rawat, there is also a significant technology shift currently underway from lithium-ion to lithium-polymer batteries.

For instance, the shipment of smartphones with lithium polymer batteries has increased from 9 per cent in 1H 2018 to 19 per cent in 1H 2019.

Going forward, smartphones will sport graphene batteries that charge swiftly, and will mark a quantum leap from the fast charging technologies and the current default of lithium-ion batteries.

From Samsung to Huawei, every smartphone player is working towards a long-lasting battery as 5G era dawns upon them and for a 5G-readt smartphone, a battery with 5000mAh power will only suffice.

The day is not far when you would be able to watch the next season of "Sacred Games" in one go on your smartphone without charging it, with still some juice left to join your gamer friends.