Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington reopens

Washington, May 22 (IANS) The Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington D.C. has reopened at 20 per cent of its full capacity.

The zoo closed in March 2020 and reopened in July, then shut down again in November due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Today is a great day for the national zoo because our mission is about inspiring the public to care about wildlife," said Steve Monfort, director of the zoo in an interview with Xinhua news agency on Friday morning.