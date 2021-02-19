Smog tower at Connaught Place likely to be ready by June

The direction in this regard came during a review meeting chaired by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai at his office on Friday.

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) The Delhi government is likely to complete the installation of the much-awaited smog tower at Connaught Place area by June this year, sources told IANS.

During the meeting, the minister directed the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) to expedite the process of sprinkling water on roads. "To combat the city's air pollution, the Delhi government is also planning to strengthen its green war room monitoring," Gopal Rai said in a review meeting.

The AAP-led Delhi government in October last year had approved a proposal to install a smog tower in Connaught Place to combat the city's air pollution.

Smog towers are structures designed to work as large-scale air purifiers. They are usually fitted with multiple layers of air filters, which clean the air of pollutants as it passes through them.

Meanwhile, the minister has also directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), IIT Delhi and Delhi Rail Metro Corporation (DMRC) to prepare an action plan to control dust pollution in the national capital.

