Smog tower near Anand Vihar metro station in Delhi to be inaugurated today

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Delhi will get its second smog tower which is scheduled to be launched near the Anand Vihar metro station on Tuesday.



There has been widespread concern over pollution levels in Delhi. A smog tower is a structure designed as large-scale air purifiers to reduce pollution particles in surrounding areas.

The tower, built by Tata Company, has a capacity of 1,000 cubic metres per second.

As per sources, a grand opening ceremony has been organized at the Indira Paryavaran Bhawan in the Jorbagh area of the national capital Tuesday morning in which Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Ashwani Choubey are expected to participate and dedicated the structure to the public under the 'National Clean Air Program'.

Earlier a 24-metre tall smog tower, the city's first such structure was installed in the Connaught Place area. On August 23, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the smog tower at Connaught Place.

The tower is capable of cleaning 1000 cubic meters of air within a one-kilometre radius per second. Equipped with 40 fans and 5000 air filters, the tower sucks in polluted air and releases filtered air. (ANI)

